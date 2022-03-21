Sonja Mildred Dickerson (Soni) age 80 of Winter, WI passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022, after a short illness. Sonja was born in Eau Claire WI on February 5, 1942 to Sigurd and Mildred Hanson.
Sonja graduated from Memorial High School in 1960. She worked as a supervisor at Uniroyal Goodrich for over 23 years, until she retired in 1992. Sonja married William (Bill) Dickerson on February 21, 1985. They built their dream home in Winter WI where they enjoyed many outdoor activities and made many memories together bow hunting, fishing, and gardening. Their annual bear camp, Wackum Stackum was one of Sonja’s favorite times of year, where she was able to cook her favorite dishes and welcome hunters of all ages to their home. Many winters were spent in Las Vegas NV and more recently in St. George Island FL. Sonja cherished her time with countless friends who she loved as if they were family.
Sonja was a woman with no reservation to speak her mind. She had a zest for life, particularly for the ocean and her spirit was as large as the Gulf of Mexico. The gap in our hearts is of equal proportion. Sonja had a huge passion for reading countless books. You would often find Sonja curled up on the couch in the living room, with a book in her hands. Sonja was very proud of her children and their accomplishments, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Whenever Sonja saw them, they were always greeted with big hugs and kisses. These memories will be treasured forever.
Sonja is survived by her loving husband Bill, her daughter Jodi (Mike) Kane, sons Jeffrey Arbs, and Robert (Becky) Arbs; step children Tami (Mike) Blodgett, Angie (Steve) Printz, Ron (Cindi) Dickerson, and Jenny (Dan) Bignell; grandchildren John (Jamie) Kane, Geoff (Kim) Arbs, Brett Arbs, Brooklynn Arbs, Brandon Wedlund, Helen (Travis) Fliehr, Traci (Eric) Rykal, Mikey Blodgett, Collin (Rachael) Printz, Lucas Printz, Jordan Dickerson, Josie Dickerson, Ryan Dickerson, Mattea Dickerson, Brenna Bignell, Lyndzi Bignell, and Emmy Bignell; great grandchildren Ethan Kane, Rexton Kane, Taylor Arbs, David Hughes, Dylan Hughes, and Justice Fliehr: many special friends.
Sonja is preceded in death by her parents Sigurd and Mildred Hanson, son Jon Arbs, and granddaughter Christina Patrow.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Dean Arbs officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the Oak Grove cemetery in Eau Claire.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Winter WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.