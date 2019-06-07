Sonja Rieder

Sonja Helen (Hegg) Rieder was born May 13th, 1938 in Osseo, Wisconsin to Sigrid and Sylvester Hegg.
Sonja attended primary school there and completed her high school years at Memorial High in Eau Claire. After graduation Sonja worked at the telephone company there as well as designed window displays for JC Penney company.
She met and married the father of her children, Edwin (Mickey) Rieder, July 16th, 1960. She had 3 children Tammi, Sue and Jim. It was at this point they picked up and moved from town to the “Funny Farm” as many nieces and nephews referred to it in rural Albertville, Wisconsin where she resided until her passing.
In the early years there she became “that Mom” her yard and heart were always filled with children from all around. Her kitchen table was often crowded with neighborhood women as it was where you waited your turn to sport the newest hair styles, colors, updo’s, etc. It was also the spot for canning and butchering (beef, chicken, venison, turkey, raccoons or anything else that the brother-in-laws would bring).
When her children were all of age to attend school she started working out side the home again. She tended bar at Hobble Inn and also for Menards original store. Her career choice that brought her the most joy and satisfaction was Cray Computer later known as SGI from 1980 to 2003. It was with them that she traveled worldwide meeting many wonderful people and visiting exciting places.
In her retirement she enjoyed her time at the cabin fishing and playing with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a Renaissance woman with many passions and talents including her moves on the dance floor, fashion sense, she dominated at cribbage, was an avid Packer and hosted weekly parties in their honor, hair dressing, water skiing, baking (fresh homemade bread and rossettes were big family and friend favorites) gardening and she could build and mix cement with the best of them.
She passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2nd 2019 with her children by her side.
She is survived by her children: Tamara (Michael) Suarez, Susan (Don) Rose and James (Sarah) Rieder. Grandchildren: Sasha (Jason) Stark , Alexi (Brandon) Gilbertson, and Sam, Grace and Jessi Rieder. Great grandchildren: Stella,Corbin and Otto Stark, Ruxyn and Asher Gilbertson. Her siblings Harvey Hegg, Dwight Hegg and Leaf Ann Garber and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Nathan Hegg, Gary Hegg and his wife Orva, Liz Hegg and Gerald Garber, and her grandson Kyle Rieder.
There will be a celebration of life following her burial service at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 6118 County Highway M, Elk Mound WI 54739 on June 29th. Visitation at 9 am service at 10 a.m. with light lunch to follow.
She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.