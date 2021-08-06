Sonja Revina Wright (82), of Big Bend Township, WI, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Deerfield-Gables Care Center in New Richmond, WI after a battle with multiple strokes.
Sonja was born on August 23, 1938, in Whitehall, WI to Frederick and Julia Sielaff, she was the youngest of 2 boys and 5 girls. Sonja graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Sonja met James Albert Wright in the summer of 1957 at The Buckhorn in Augusta while he was home on leave from the Marine Corps. And they were married on October 5, 1957, at Kings Valley Lutheran Church in Whitehall, WI where Sonja had attended church and was confirmed as a child. Sonja lived with Jim’s family while he was overseas in Japan. When he returned home, they settled down in Eau Claire, WI, where they purchased their first home on Orange Street in 1964, and Sonja lived until 2009. Sonja and Jim raised their 3 children Joni, Jayme, and Jon on Orange Street.
Sonja was self-employed for many years doing custom sewing and upholstery for various Interior Decorators and started her own business, Wright’s Sewing and Upholstery. Sonja also worked at Spickler’s Leisure World making new cushions, curtains, and custom pieces for RVs.
Sonja enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, hopping on the ATVs, and exploring the trails in WI. Sonja also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she also enjoyed getting together with family and friends.
After 44 years of marriage, Sonja lost Jim to a heart attack in October 2001. In 2003, she was blessed to meet Morton Alexander from Lacrosse, WI, together they built a home on the land she owned on Fireside Lake in Big Bend Township, WI. There they enjoyed daily visitors such as deer, bears, foxes, cranes, loons, and much more wildlife. Sonja loved living in the country and continued to live there after losing Mort to cancer in 2015. Sonja lived at the lake full time until September 2020 after falling and breaking her arm and leg, she then moved in with Joni.
Sonja was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Julia Sielaff, her brothers Roderick and Willis Sielaff, and her sisters Lucy Johnson and Elaine Dodge. Fiance Mort Alexander and some very dear in-laws, nephews, and niece.
Sonja is survived by daughter Joni (Dawn) Wright-Goossens of New Richmond, WI, son Jayme (Gerilyn) Wright of Fall Creek, WI, and son Jon (Jennifer) Wright of Amery, WI. Granddaughter Kaycie (Shane) Wright of Eau Claire, WI, Grandson Kory (Erica) Wright of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Grandsons Kolten, Brecken, and Micah Wright. Great Grandchildren Faith, Sierra, Mason, and Lincoln. Sister Ione Magadanz of Lindstrom, MN, and Sister Audrey Brunzlick of Eau Claire, WI, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. All of whom she loved very much.
A Celebration of Sonja’s Life for all to attend on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 1-4 pm at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI 54720. The dress is casual.
To share your condolences, special memories, or pictures of Sonja please go to: https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituaries