Sophia Demetres Pathos, born August 12, 1929, of Eau Claire, WI, and formerly of Boyd, WI, passed away on August 10, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents, Demetres and Catherine Pothos, Uncle Pete Mouzakis, other aunts and uncles, brother and sister-in-law George and Ann Pathos, sister and brother-in-law Mary and John DeMoss of Edina, MN. She is survived by nephews James (Sally) Pathos, Peter (Ashley) Pathos, and Nicholas (Shelli) Pathos; nieces Christine (Peter) Moe, Dr. Catherine DeMoss, Diane (Jon) Powers, and Joanne (David) LaValle; and great nieces and nephews Anastasia (Reece) Jacklitch, Danielle, Alex, Jason, Sophia, Nicholas, Emily, Brooke and Andrew Pathos; and John and William Moe, Joseph and Ann Powers, Madeline and Emily LaValle, and her beloved godchildren.

A member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul, MN, and also St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Mission in Eau Claire, WI. Sophia worked in the family’s business, Meadowview Farms Hatchery. She later owned and ran Sophia’s Pancake House, Sophia’s Antiques, and was a representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Sophia also managed the family real estate business, Pathos Duplex Company, for many years.

