Sophia Demetres Pathos, born August 12, 1929, of Eau Claire, WI, and formerly of Boyd, WI, passed away on August 10, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents, Demetres and Catherine Pothos, Uncle Pete Mouzakis, other aunts and uncles, brother and sister-in-law George and Ann Pathos, sister and brother-in-law Mary and John DeMoss of Edina, MN. She is survived by nephews James (Sally) Pathos, Peter (Ashley) Pathos, and Nicholas (Shelli) Pathos; nieces Christine (Peter) Moe, Dr. Catherine DeMoss, Diane (Jon) Powers, and Joanne (David) LaValle; and great nieces and nephews Anastasia (Reece) Jacklitch, Danielle, Alex, Jason, Sophia, Nicholas, Emily, Brooke and Andrew Pathos; and John and William Moe, Joseph and Ann Powers, Madeline and Emily LaValle, and her beloved godchildren.
A member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in St. Paul, MN, and also St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Mission in Eau Claire, WI. Sophia worked in the family’s business, Meadowview Farms Hatchery. She later owned and ran Sophia’s Pancake House, Sophia’s Antiques, and was a representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Sophia also managed the family real estate business, Pathos Duplex Company, for many years.
Sophia loved and was skilled at needle-point and crocheting and made beautiful gifts for her family and friends. In her younger years, she was a member of 4-H and was very proud to have received the good citizenship award from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Sophia had a green thumb and had a beautiful garden enjoyed by all. Sophia was a treasured daughter, sister, friend, and aunt, treating each of her nieces and nephews and her godchildren as her own. She was a special guest at every holiday, greeting everyone with her brilliant smile and biggest hugs.
Sophia was generous with her time, volunteering at church and in other areas, and she was always willing to lend a hand to support her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire (715) 832-5002. Visitation will be one hour prior, with Trisagion prayers to be offered at 10:30 a.m. A private family interment will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Please use the link provided to attend the service virtually https://boxcast.tv/view/sophia-d-pathos-toqdeqr8erwekuthcshj
Memorials preferred to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Mission at 2616 East Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.