Stacey A. Herrick, 53, of Fairchild, died at home Dec. 23, 2020.
Stacey, daughter of Dale Sr. and Judith (Rosenberg) Herrick was born Oct. 4, 1967, in Osseo. Before she was 5 years old her mother passed away and after that Dale raised Stacey and her 3 siblings together in the Osseo area. After high school Stacey lived mostly in the Osseo, Fall Creek and Augusta area before moving to Fairchild 16 years ago making her home with her brother Dale Jr. Stacey was an excellent cook and had been employed as a cook at the Norske Nook Café in Osseo and Kaufman Café in Fairchild. Due to ill health she was forced to retire.
Stacey loved attending garage sales, playing bingo or just spending time outdoors. Helping others came natural to Stacey and especially helping children.
Stacey will be dearly missed by her daughter, Joanna Herrick of Augusta; her beloved grandchildren, Alexa, Santos and Eva Herrick, with another grandchild soon to be born. She is further survived by her brothers, Dale Herrick Jr. of Fairchild, Douglas Herrick of Alma Center; sister, Shawn Hanson of Augusta; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Stacey was preceded in death by her father Dale Herrick Sr. on Feb. 10, 2003.
A time to celebrate Stacey’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
