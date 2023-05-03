KRENZ, Stacey photo.jpg

Stacey L. Krenz, 54, of Foster, died Sunday April 30, 2023, at home in hospice care.

Stacey was born on Sept. 19, 1968, to Leonard Jr. and Sandra (Rubenzer) Martinson. She lived all of her life in Otter Creek Township and graduated from Augusta High School in 1987. She married Bruce Krenz on May 11, 1991, and since 1993 they farmed the Krenz family farm.

