Stacey L. Krenz, 54, of Foster, died Sunday April 30, 2023, at home in hospice care.
Stacey was born on Sept. 19, 1968, to Leonard Jr. and Sandra (Rubenzer) Martinson. She lived all of her life in Otter Creek Township and graduated from Augusta High School in 1987. She married Bruce Krenz on May 11, 1991, and since 1993 they farmed the Krenz family farm.
Stacey graduated in 2007 with a degree as a dental hygienist and had worked 12 years at the Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire, and when ill health forced her retirement in December of 2022, she was at Rivertown Dental in Arcadia. She loved her work and cherished the friendships she made there.
Stacey loved her family and was blessed to have had the opportunity to baby sit her 1-year-old grandson Maximillion for the past year.
Stacey will be deeply missed her husband Bruce; 3 children, Allison (James) Martin of Bloomer, Caleb Krenz and Grace Krenz both of Augusta; and adored grandson Maximillion Martin. She will also be dearly missed by siblings, Sherri (Rick) Schmitt of Augusta, Brian (Traci) Martinson of Augusta and Brad (Amber) Martinson of Cadott; nieces and nephews. Stacey was preceded in death by her parents; infant brothers, Jesse and Brent; sister Shelley Steinke; and father and mother-in-law, David and Janice Krenz.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Foster with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may also call 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and care team with the oncology department of the Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire and ProMedica Hospice. All your kindness, concern and efforts will never be forgotten.