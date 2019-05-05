Staci Hotujec

Staci L. Hotujec, 29, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, April 26th, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Melanoma.
Staci was born to Tony and Kim Hotujec on May 3rd, 1989 in Menomonie, WI. Staci attended North High School and graduated in 2007. Growing up, Staci was very passionate about her 4H activities. She was a part of the North High School Volleyball team that made North High’s first State Tournament appearance. Staci also participated in track. She then attended the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire from 2009 — 2012 graduating with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration, Human Resources Management.
Dustin and Staci met when Staci was first hired at a local movie theater in 2005. After 6 years of friendship Dustin and Staci started dating and then on their 5-year anniversary Dustin proposed and they were married on October 26, 2017 at Bayport BBQ in Bayport, Minnesota. Dustin and Staci enjoyed attending music festivals together and spending time with their families. On July 1st, 2018 Staci, Dustin, and Gus found out they were adding a new member to their family and on February 1, 2019 Boone Anton Hotujec was introduced to the world. Staci would say that becoming a mother to Boone was one of her greatest joys.
Staci started her career at Royal Credit Union in July of 2013 in the Human Resources Department. Staci expressed how blessed she was to be a part of a wonderful company and found it gratifying to be a part of something that truly was making a difference in the community. Staci participated in numerous events sponsored by Royal Credit Union. She truly enjoyed her work and her Royal family.
Staci is survived by her loving husband, Dustin; their wonderful son, Boone and Gus the puggle; her father, Tony (Jan Andresen) Hotujec; mother, Kim (Bill Kries) Hotujec; two brothers, Jason (Stephanie) and Jim (Chelsie); grandmother, June Knudtson; step-brothers, Chris Andresen and James Kries; step-sisters, Erin (Dustin) Hahn, Jessica (Ignacio Moreno) Johnson and Sara Kries; mother-in-law, Shelly Clements; sister-in-law, Sofi (Brad) Doane; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, a nephew and friends.
Staci is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Pete and Margaret Hotujec; maternal grandfather, Leigh Knudtson; great-grandmother, Irma Hanson; uncle, Tim Hotujec; and cousin, Scot Youderian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 10th, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI. Private family burial will take place at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
