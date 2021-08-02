Stacy Running

Stacy L. Running, age 49, of Lake Hallie, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
She was born on March 26, 1972 to Bobbi (Leaf) Evans in Madison, WI and graduated from ChiHi in 1990. Stacy was a hardworking, devoted single mother for many years to her boys. Twelve years ago, she met the love of her life, Derek Running. They were like two peas in a pod, both quirky and amazing together. On March 3, 2020, they were officially married in Vegas and took full responsibility for the pandemic, since they swore off marriage up until then. They were an incredible couple, full of laughter and love as most anyone who met Stacy will attest to.
Stacy was an avid fisherman and out fished Derek on a regular basis. He claims he taught her everything she knew, but she just had some skills. Most weekends Stacy and Derek could be found at their cottage enjoying a bonfire, a drink, and hours on either their pontoon or kayaks. She could throw a mean dart game as well and was loved by everyone at their favorite haunt, the Beam in Chippewa.
She is survived by her husband, Derek; sons, Jeffrey Leaf, Zachary and Alex Stobb, Michael and Nicholas Bassett; daughters, Abigail and Morgan Running; mother, Bobbi Evans; mother-in-law, Barb Running; and sister-in-law, Nicole (Michael) Yarrington. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends.
Stacy was preceded in death by her infant daughter, April Stobb; brother, Scott Oliver; sister, Stephanie Oliver; and father-in-law, Steven Running.
A celebration of Stacy’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home (no visitation prior to service on Thursday). A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
To send your condolence to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. Under CDC guidance, it is recommended for the safety of all in attendance for individuals who are NOT fully vaccinated to wear a mask and maintain 6’ distance.
To plant a tree in memory of Stacy Running as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.