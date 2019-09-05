Kim Edward Stafford, age 63, of Durand, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi from complications of a brain aneurysm condition. He was born on March 14, 1956 in Durand to Kenneth and Beverly (Rottke) Stafford. He grew up on his family’s farm in Porcupine and attended Arkansaw High School. Kim worked for many years as an independent contractor for Durand Builders and Glaus Brothers Construction. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved fishing and hunting. He will be remembered as a not just a jack, but master of all trades with amazing attention to detail. He will be deeply missed.
Kim is survived by his sweetheart of 26 years, Deb of Durand; three children, Ira (Ann) of Garrison, MN, Ezra (Sherry) of Durand, and Josie (Travis) of Durand; five grandchildren, Jon, Desiree, Jaidin, Wyatte, and Tyler; father, Kenneth (Susan) of Arkansaw; four siblings, Shelley (Steve) of Durand, Kent (Deb) of Arkansaw, Tom (Janet) of Porcupine, and Lee of Timpson, TX; father-in-law, William of Rock Falls; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly; sister, Deb; nephew, Eric; grandparents, Howard and Emma and Ed and Lottie; and mother-in-law, Rita.
The family would like to thank all of the many wonderful people who have cared for Kim over the years: Dr. Lanzino and his team at St. Mary’s Hospital – Neurology Center in Rochester, the staffs of the American Lutheran Home and Heartland Hospice, Dr. Porter and his team at the Chippewa Valley Brain and Spine Institute, and Dr. Kenneth Rucker.
Memorial services will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand. Visitation will be from 3:30 pm until the time of the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.goodrichfh.com.