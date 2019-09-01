Stanley Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24th at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa.
Stanley was born in Strum on June 3, 1925 to the late John and Clara Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed on June 8, 1941 at Beef River Church in Strum. He married Darlene Mewhorter in 1954 and they would later divorce. On October 4, 1967 he married Gloria Poppe. They were happily married for 27 years until she passed in 1994.
Stanley served in the United States Army working as a military policeman in Germany from 1950-1952. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 305. After his stint in the military he went on to work as a butcher for Armour Foods for 36 years, retiring in 1983. Stanley loved spending time with his family and friends especially at his cottage on Lake Holcombe. He was a very hard-working, easygoing, caring and loving man that would help you with anything you needed. He loved to sit and talk with people and really find out their story.
He is survived by his daughters, Debra (Jimmie) Whitehorn, Lynette (Greg) Tans and Cathy Poppe; son Randy (and very special daughter-in-law Robin) Anderson; stepsons, Terry (Carolyn) Mewhorter, Steven (Sue) Mewhorter and Daniel Poppe; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends (especially those at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls and Lake Holcombe family).
Stanley is preceded in death by his wife Gloria; infant daughter Theresa; stepsons, John (Chris) Poppe, Michael (Kim) Poppe and James (Geraldine) Poppe; sisters, Lillian (Seymour) Holte, Evelyn (Walt) Mickelson, Alice (Clarence) McLellen, Esther Anderson, Carol (Al) Jordon and Yvonne (Gene) Holum; and brothers, Richard (Ilene) and James (Clarice).
Services will be held at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona) on Friday, Sept. 6 at noon with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Friends and family can call from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial and military honors will follow the conclusion of the service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls and the staff at St Joseph’s Hospice of Chippewa Falls for their exceptional and compassionate care.
