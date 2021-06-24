Stanley Becker passed away June 21, 2021 at his home in Eleva, Wisconsin. Stanley was born September 26, 1929 to Walter and Edna Becker at home in the township of Albany, Pepin county, Mondovi Wisconsin.
Stanley was baptized and confirmed in Lutheran Faith. The family joined the Eleva Lutheran Church when they moved to Eleva and Stanley was a member for the rest of his life. Stanley’s faith was very important to him.
Stanley married Inez Tollefson of Eleva on June 5, 1954. They enjoyed 64 years together. They were blessed with 2 children, Jeff Becker (Eleva) and Lynn Becker (Mondovi).
Stanley was a farmer all of his life and proud of it, starting with horses and horse machine, and ending with modern machinery when he retired. Stanley and Inez farmed with his parents and later took over the family farm, where they enjoyed the rest of their lives together.
Stanley and Inez enjoyed many years camping on Prairie Lake in Cameron, Wisconsin. Stanley enjoyed getting together with family and friends at special occasions, campfires, fishing, and deer hunting with family.
Stanley is survived by two children, Jeff (friend Nancy) and Lynn (friend Greg), grandchildren Derric Becker (friend Nicole), Danielle Becker, Devin (Samantha) Becker, Kevin (Kelsey) Deetz, Katlyn (James) Weber, 10 great grandchildren, 2 brothers Albert (Anne) Becker, David (Sonia) Becker, and nieces and nephews.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife Inez on May 25, 2018, his parents Walter and Edna Becker, his brother and sister-in-law Ken and Gail Becker, father and mother-in-law Lawrence and Laura Tollefson, 4 nephews and 1 niece, Inez’s brothers Arnold and Bill, Inez’s sister’s Belva, Grace, Marble, Louise, Alvina, Helen, and their spouses.
The family would like to thank the Eleva first responders and fire department, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Pastor Karen and the Eleva Lutheran Church, Tom Benning, and Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at Eleva Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Karen Ressel officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will take place following the service at Eleva Cemetery.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.