STANLEY IRVING BROBERG, age 93, passed away on Sunday, October 9 with his family at his side. Stanley was born on May 1, 1929, at home on the family farm in Rock Falls to Sever and Ida (Hovde) Broberg. He grew up there with his 3 brothers and 3 sisters, and is where he also raised his family.

Stanley was a lifelong member at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in rural Rock Falls. He attended White Block Elementary School and graduated from Durand High School in 1947. After many trips across the river in Caryville on the ferry, Stanley married Doris Logslett on December 30, 1950 at Holden Lutheran Church in rural Colfax.

