With great sadness, we announce the passing of Stanley Maxim Foster (Altoona, WI). Stan passed away on November 9, 2022, at the age of 66 after waging a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loved and cherished by many, Stan is survived by his wife Sammie Bostrom, children Merrit Healy (Eric) and Cole Foster (Courtney), mother Ann Foster, brothers Gary Foster (Dawn), Greg Foster (Donita) and Jeff Foster, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, countless friends and, sadly, two of his soon to be born first grandchildren. Stan was preceded in death by his father Dean Foster and sister-in- law Joyce Foster.
Raised on his family’s egg farm, Stan spent his working life in a variety of roles in the egg industry earning the affectionate moniker the “Egg Man”. Perhaps his greatest legacy is the ongoing commitment shown to others a byproduct of his endless energy and a work ethic second to none. Stan’s interest and knowledge were widespread and a continuous source of amazement to those he encountered.
Stan mentored young men one of whom said, “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to meet such a smart man. I’m thankful for everything I’ve learned that I will carry on with me for the rest of my life.” Another young man wrote, “I noticed Stan as one of those outliers, with his professionalism, calm demeanor, and interest in conversation. Stan was the most well-put-together, organized, and kind-mannered man I’ve had the honor of getting to know.”
Stan was a founding officer of West Coast United Egg Producers serving as its first Secretary-Treasurer while representing his family’s business, Eggs West, located in Ontario, CA. Most recently, working from his WI home, Stan worked with Egg Traders and sourced eggs from around the country to supply the West Coast market.
Stan would especially want a heartfelt thank you sent to the Mayo Cancer Center and their incredible team for the care and compassion put forth on his behalf.
A friend to all, Stan quickly converted countless strangers into friends. He will be missed by all. Now he is rejoicing with the angels. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.” II Corinthians 5:8.
A Tribute and Time for Reflection will be held at a later date.
