With great sadness, we announce the passing of Stanley Maxim Foster (Altoona, WI). Stan passed away on November 9, 2022, at the age of 66 after waging a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loved and cherished by many, Stan is survived by his wife Sammie Bostrom, children Merrit Healy (Eric) and Cole Foster (Courtney), mother Ann Foster, brothers Gary Foster (Dawn), Greg Foster (Donita) and Jeff Foster, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, countless friends and, sadly, two of his soon to be born first grandchildren. Stan was preceded in death by his father Dean Foster and sister-in- law Joyce Foster.

Raised on his family’s egg farm, Stan spent his working life in a variety of roles in the egg industry earning the affectionate moniker the “Egg Man”. Perhaps his greatest legacy is the ongoing commitment shown to others a byproduct of his endless energy and a work ethic second to none. Stan’s interest and knowledge were widespread and a continuous source of amazement to those he encountered.

