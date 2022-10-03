Stanley Alfred Hillestad was born July 17th, 1933, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Evelyn and Alfred Hillestad. Stan spent his boyhood in Eau Claire with his older brother, Ronny.
After high school, Stan served in the United States Army and was stationed in Dahn, Germany. There, he passed out brochures and information about the U.S. Army.
Stan studied education at Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire. He taught math in Plymouth, WI, before teaching at Memorial High School. He also taught German and coached tennis and curling. After teaching for 29 years, Stan shifted into real estate sales in Eau Claire.
While Stan was in school, his mom set him up on a date with a co-worker nurse named Yvonne, who became his wife on March 17th, 1956. Stan and Yvonne had two sons, Mark and Daniel, and spent time with their extended family of siblings and cousins in the Eau Claire area, and planned family trips to State and National Parks. Stan shared his love of sports with his sons, coaching their tennis team in high school and playing in bowling leagues with them as adults.
During retirement, Stan maintained an active lifestyle. He played tennis, golf, and bowling, while cheering on his Packers and Brewers. He and Yvonne delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years and volunteered with St. Francis Food Pantry and Trinity Food Pantry. Stan and Yvonne served at their church, planned regular card nights, get-togethers with friends, and family dinners. Stan was known to live fully and relish the little things in life — an extra helping of dessert or another cup of coffee.
Stan was proud of his Norwegian heritage. He built a detailed family ancestry and visited distant relatives in Norway. Stan was a member of the Waldemar Ager Association, an Eau Claire organization which celebrates Nordic culture, and served as treasurer.
After Yvonne passed away, Stan was blessed to find a second love in Jean Parkhurst. The Hillestads and the Parkhursts had been friends, and after the season of losing their spouses, Stan and Jean rekindled their friendship, marrying on November 23rd, 2019. Stan and Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Just after his 89th birthday, Stan suffered a stroke and spent his last months at River Pines in Altoona. Though weak in body, Stan filled his final days sharing his appreciation and love with his wife and family, staying positive and thankful for all of God’s blessings in life. Stan passed peacefully on September 28th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, ready to walk into glory to see the Lord and his beloved family in heaven.
Stan is survived by his wife, Jean, his daughters-in-law, Karla and Robin, his granddaughters, Kristi (Eric) and Kelsey (Shane), and great-grandchildren Jude, Archer, Synnove, and Bode. His wife, Yvonne, and his sons, Mark, and Daniel, preceded Stan in death.
Funeral services for Stan will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will take place that morning at the church from 9:30 am until the time of service. Committal service with military honors will take place that afternoon at 1:45 pm in the Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eau Claire.