Stanley Holden

Stanley Roy Holden, affectionately known as Holden, Stan the Man, Papa, Grandpa, Gpa and Dad, left us on Friday, October 11th with broken hearts but treasured memories. Left behind are not just his wife, Vicki, children Patti Holden O’Brien and William Holden, but a huge extended family of people that he loved.
His family meant the world to him. He loved to teach, everything from hunting or fishing, riding a horse, shooting a gun, anything. He was a range supervisor at the Menomonie Pistol and Rifle Club and was happiest when new shooters needed some guidance. He could fix anything and never relented in reminding grandkids to get their oil changed. He had a mischievous twinkle in his eye and loved to tease.
Stan had a wildly diverse work history that could never be accurately recounted here but his last job was his favorite. He worked for REACH Inc., doing maintenance and coaching supported workers. He loved working with the developmentally disabled. He moved to Hand in Hand (REACH’s integrated day care) when it opened and could be cleaning, building an adaptive aid or walking a crying baby all in the same day.
Stan was never bored. He loved hunting and fishing with his brother, Don Holden, and his best friend, Larry Smith. He met several dear friends at the range and was honored by their friendship. He was a host father to international students at UW-EC for twenty-five years and cherished those ongoing relationships, especially one dear Dane, Bitten. He was a quiet, unassuming guy but his death was literally felt around the world.
Stan said he didn’t want a funeral; he wanted a party. We’re not sure Mother Nature will support our plan but regardless you are invited to come to the Holden house on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at NOON for a Celebration of Life.
