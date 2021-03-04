Stanley H. Kohlhepp, age 82, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Dove Healthcare Hospice Reflections with his family by his side.
Stanley was born August 14, 1938, in Fall Creek, WI, to the late Harry and Esther (Baumbach) Kohlhepp. He graduated from Eau Claire High School with the Class of 1956. After high school, Stanley joined the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958. Stanley married LaVonne Johnson on February 13, 1960. Together they raised two children, Kim and Kurt. Stanley worked as a route salesman for Metz Bakery for 41 years, retiring in 2000. Stanley was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. He enjoyed playing dartball, softball, and golf. He took many camping trips with his family and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. He especially loved to spend time with his family including attending his kids’ and grandkids’ school and extracurricular activities. A favorite childhood memory was biking in the country to his Aunt Addie’s house for homemade goodies. When asked about if he could live his life over again, he said he wouldn’t change a thing. He is most remembered for his honesty, gentle heart, great smile, sense of humor and service to his country. He said a handshake was as good as a contract. Stanley wanted to thank his loved ones for being the pillar of his life.
Stanley is survived by his wife; daughter, Kim Pahl; son, Kurt Kohlhepp; four grandchildren, Heidi Tousignant, Sarah Pahl, Samantha Kohlhepp and Maxwell Kohlhepp; great-grandchildren, Colton, Sawyer and Nora Tousignant; sisters, Barbara Norby and Bonnie Erickson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Arlene Krause and Carol Haug.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross or Mayo Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com