Stan (mick) passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on September 4, 2020, at 4:04 a.m. In the last days of dad’s life family gathered looking through pictures and listening to LeAnn Rimes, Eddy Arnold, Roy Rogers, Merle Haggard, and many more. Dad was all about getting outside and making sure things were done. Also, about making sure he always had something to do.
Stan was born in Lake Village Indiana on April 8, 1936, he was 86 years old, to the proud parents of Wilbert Shearer McLean & Florence Myrtle McLean (Yott). Stanley was one of 11 kids Ella, Bud, Earl, Ellen, Glen, Edna, June, Chuck, Stanley Sr, Ruby, Frank.
In Stan’s early years he did farm work, Queen Ann Candy Company, and Married Edith Jane McLean (Bigger) June 10, 1961, they were married for 44 years when Janie passed away February 12, 2005.
Stanley worked for International Harvester in Momence, IL for a period, then they moved to Wisconsin in 1977 where dad was doing farming work for 3 years, and later started working for Cenex in Mondovi driving semi truck hauling corn, beans, grains and more for 36 years retired in 2016 after 36 years of service with them.
Stan and Jane had four children, Jolene Schultz (Jerry Schultz), Stanley McLean Jr, (Bonnie McLean), Scott McLean (Gwen McLean), Sam McLean (Tom Mclean).
Stanley remarried on July 10, 2007, to Peggy Bigger (McLean) they were married 13 years and had two children together. Rex Bigger (Jessica Zielsdorf) stepdad to Ally, Kyrah, Dylan. Regan Lazzeroni (Jason Lazzeroni) 6 kids all together, Dakota, Kiara, Zachari, Katie, Kalbe, Brayson.
Stanley is preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers and 4 sisters and a grandchild Dylan (Dilly) Thurman one great grandchild Hudson Rieck.
Visitation will be held at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday September 9, 2022. We want to give thanks to St. Croix hospice and compassion for my father. Dad was very happy and peacefully his final days and I couldn’t have asked for a better team. I want to also thank my family and my friends for helping us through this difficult time as well.
