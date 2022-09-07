Live Life to the Fullest!

Stan (mick) passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on September 4, 2020, at 4:04 a.m. In the last days of dad’s life family gathered looking through pictures and listening to LeAnn Rimes, Eddy Arnold, Roy Rogers, Merle Haggard, and many more. Dad was all about getting outside and making sure things were done. Also, about making sure he always had something to do.

To plant a tree in memory of Stanley McLean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

