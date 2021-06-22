Stanley C. Nelson, 85, of Osseo, died Friday June 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Stanley was born May 8, 1936, in Osseo. He was raised in the Kings Valley area of rural Osseo, and graduated from Lincoln Hills High School in 1954. Following his graduation he enlisted in the U.S. and served most of his 2 year term in Germany. After his honorable discharge Stan returned to Osseo and was united in marriage to Dorothy Balliett of Augusta on March 26, 1940. Stan and Dorothy had lived in their present home in Osseo since 1965 .
Stan worked for Hagen Decorators of Eau Claire as a commercial and industrial professional painter until retiring in 1998. Stan enjoyed working on his hobby farm south of Osseo, where he spent hours restoring his Minneapolis Moline tractor collection. He and Dorothy attended many auctions over the years, mostly looking for tractor parts. He also loved to tinker and could fix almost anything. Stan and Dorothy were avid sports fans and were faithful followers of the Osseo-Fairchild teams, the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Together they loved going out to eat where they would run into family and friends.
Stan will be dearly missed by Dorothy, his loving wife of 61 years; son Jeff (Dina) Nelson of Appleton; daughter Patricia Meyers of Rice Lake; 5 grandchildren, Austin, Courtney, Shane and Jeremy Nelson, and Justin Meyers; brother Harold Nelson of Osseo; sister Gladys Wuesteneck of Eau Claire; sister-in-law Barbara Balliett of Augusta; nephews Ronald (Barb) Nelson, Perry Nelson, Mitch (Leann) Balliett, Marsh Balliett and Ray Luedtke. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Oluf and Inga; father and mother-in-law, Orville and Grace Balliett; brothers-in-law, Carl Wuesteneck and David Balliett.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church where funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Stan was a member of the Osseo American Legion and their members will be conducting military honors at the church following the funeral service.
The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
