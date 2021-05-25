Stanley Andrew Sandulak passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2021 with his loving Marj at his side.
Stan was born in Winnipeg, the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba, on September 7, 1935 to Alex and Jessie Sandulak, the youngest of nine living children. He grew up on the family farm first near Mollard and then near Sperling where he attended school. After graduating he began work at MTS and then with Manitoba Hydro, where he made many life-long friends and saw much of Manitoba.
In 1965, Stan heard they were looking for lineman in the U.S., so he packed his bags and moved to Wisconsin. Shortly after arriving in WI, he met Irma (Terry) Thompson and they were married on September 25, 1965. He became a U.S. citizen in 1970 but always kept his connection to family and friends in Manitoba.
Stan had a long and varied career in the power industry, having held such positions as lineman, foreman, dispatch, service and consultant, beginning with NSP from 1965 to 1968 in Galesville, WI; the Donovan Electrical Construction Company in WI and MN through the 1970’s; and Xcel Energy from May 1981 through his retirement on October 1, 2000 in Altoona, WI. Being an adventurer never left his blood and in 1976-78 his career provided him with an opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia where he helped bring power to that part of the world. He brought home amazing stories. Stan was blessed to have developed friendships along the way that remained close throughout his life.
Stan was a born entrepreneur and adventurer and although he always worked for power companies, he and Terry also tried other businesses along the way, even owning a motel at one point. After retirement, Stan and Terry bought a motor home and enjoyed travelling during the winter months to TX and AZ, visiting family and friends along the way. Stan also had an artistic side and spent many happy hours in his workshop on home improvements and designing and making beautiful wooden belt buckles.
Terry sadly passed away in Feb 2013 and Stan turned back to work, with Xcel Energy, to fill his days. In Nov 2013, Stan reconnected with his former sweetheart, Marj Lehmann and they found a shared love for each other, life, family and friends. In 2017, Stan moved back to Carman, Manitoba to be welcomed by Marj and her wonderful family. This also enabled him to spend more time with his own family and friends and to meet some of the newest members of his very large extended family.
Although we all wish he could have been with us longer, we know he is wrapped in the loving arms of those who went before him. He was predeceased by his wife, Terry; parents, Alex and Jessie; three infant sisters, Marika, Pearl and Cecilia; brothers, Peter, John, and William (Bill); sisters, Marie, Anne, Doreen and Olga; brothers-in-law, Roy Bausman, Garth Pickell and Frances Ribordy, sisters-in-law Joyce and Wilma Sandulak; also by Terry’s parents, Delbert and Ila Thompson, brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Dorothy Thompson; sister Pauline Juderjahn and brother-in-law, Donald Albert.
He leaves to mourn him, his beloved Marj; brother, Joe and his wife Carol; sister-in-law Betty; many nieces, nephews and their families; Marj’s children and grandchildren; and his life-long friends.
We will remember him for his big beautiful smile, generous heart, sense of humor, one-liners (What to do!), keen intelligence and love of life. Rest in Peace Stan; you will be greatly missed.