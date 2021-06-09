Stella (Turek) Meyers passed away February 13, 2021 at Oakwood Health during the pandemic. She was born during the pandemic of 1918-19. Stella was born on the family farm in Gilman, WI. She was the third of seven children born to Joseph and Mary (Strozk) Turek. Stella attended Gilman area schools and in high school she typed for the teachers earning one dollar a month.
She was an adventurous child. When news of a plane was coming to Gilman she saved her money for a bi-plane ride to storm the sky over Gilman. She was taught to fish by her husband-to-be Eddie. It provided a cheap date and a good meal. After marriage they fished spring, summer, fall, and winter. She found a new adventure.
Stella and Edward started married life in Chicago and later their daughter, Beatrice Ann, was born there. They lived there seven years before moving to Stanley. She did book-keeping for Ed’s new business and later worked for the Stanley Luggage, Stanley Corp, and Presto. They built their house in Stanley with a carpenter friend. “Stell” even learned how to shingle the roof along with other tasks. She lived in her home for 68 years before moving to Eau Claire. Stella enjoyed flower gardening and sharing plants with many that would stop to admire.
Stell and Ed camped and fished in many states, National Parks, and Canada. She, also, loved to travel with family and friends. Israel was her favorite county. She said “being there helped bring the history, geography, and Bible to life”. She read the Bible three times with study guides and knew Jesus was guiding her along. Being an avid reader she mostly read non-fiction. Her National Geographic magazines were read cover to cover. Not much time for TV, except Jeopardy and the news.
She was very active in her church through the years. The last 47 years she helped make blankets for Lutheran World Relief. The Leader-Telegram crossword puzzle started every day of her life. Her daughter and family were the love of her life and she cherished her grandsons and great-grandchildren and her special great-great grandchildren completing the five generation family.
She is survived by her daughter, Bea (her favorite son-in-law, Bob), of Eau Claire, Grandsons Dean (Lori), David (Lisa), Great-Grandchildren Brittany (Chris), Jewel, Scott, Kaelin, Ryan Frazee, Great-great grandchildren Christian and Becham Jewel. Stella was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, five brothers; Ted, Leo, Edward, Clarence, Louis, and her sister Emily Bruch.
Pastor Ken Schmidt officiated at a family grave-side service March 12, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Stanley.