Stephan (Steve) Charles Erickson died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Cedar on July 19, 2019 in Menomonie, Wi. At the age of 82. Steve was born to Walter and Bertha Erickson on January 19, 1937 in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Eau Claire High School and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with a mathematics degree. He served in the US Army after graduating from college. He worked as a social worker for Buffalo County and a social services specialist fro the State of Wisconsin, Department of Health and Social Services. He spent his retirement years volunteering for Feed My People, the Eau Claire Free Clinic and ushering at the State Theater.
Steve married Virginia Erickson and they later divorced. They had two children, Jon and Amy. He married Mary Austin and they shared 36 years of the lives together.
Steve was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers. He watched the Cubs win another game from his favorite chair at home on 7/19/2019. He was enjoying watching his annual garden grow and was looking forward to the first tomatoes of the season.
In their retirement Steve and Mary spent their winters in Florida, Texas and his favorite Arizona. Steve’s love of the outdoors, specifically the desert, never left him from his days when he was stationed in the Army at White Sands, New Mexico. He was looking forward to the annual family reunion in Escanaba, Michigan later this summer.
Steve is survived by his wife, Mary; his children Jon (Alice) Erickson; Amy (Mike) Smith; step children, Karrie (Darryl) Perkins; Noel (Jodi) Hanson; grandchildren, Bennett, Leo and Audrey Erickson; C.J. And Andrew Weygant: Mandy, Justin, Chloe and Hailey Perkins, Paige and Amaiya Moua; great grandchildren, Baily Perkins, Maci, Wesley and Wyatt Davidson and Athena Weygant. His siblings are Sue Campbell and Mary (Robert) Rau, nieces; Jill (Don) Link, Lori (Bill) Buchta and Sarah Rau, nephews; Scott (Kristy)Campbell and Dan Rau.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Bertha L. and Edwin Walter Erickson and Brother in law; Clarence (Skip) Campbell.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3:30 pm — 5:30 pm at the French Press located at 2823 London Rd, Eau Claire, Wi 54701 for family and friends.
Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.chippewavalleycremation.com. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic at www.hrchc.org and/or Feed My People in Eau Claire at www.fmpfoodbank.org.