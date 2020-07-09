Stephanie V. Kotecki, 81, of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born May 6, 1939 in Stanley, WI to Joseph and Bernice (Symbol) Szczech. She is a 1957 graduate of Thorp High School. She married her best friend Frank Kotecki on August 22, 1959 in Thorp. Frank survives.
Stephanie is further survived by two sons, Don (Roberta) of Chippewa Falls, Brian (Tracy) of Oak Creek; Daughter in Law, Jami of Eau Claire; ten wonderful grandchildren, Andrew (Kimberly), Nicholas (Theresa), Megan (Ty) Fadness, Danielle (Chad), Dylan (Payton), Dayna (Jake), Sydny (Trevor), Cole (Lucy), Kyle and Zac; five great grandchildren, Liam and Markus Kotecki, JJ, Crosby and Baylor Fadness; three step grandchildren, Nick (Suellen), Jenna (Johnny), Jake Jenneman; three sisters, Joanne (George) Konieczny, Carol (John) Szymanski and Mary Boh; sister in law Mona Szczech and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Gregory, brothers Frank and Joseph, brother in law Bill Boh.
Stephanie worked for Reserve Life Insurance in Eau Claire and in 1979 went to work for the State of Wisconsin in the Unemployment Compensation Division. She retired from there in 1998.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, baking and decorating wedding cakes, camping, polka dancing, gardening, fishing, cooking, canning, traveling and spending time down south.
She was proud of her sons and the work ethic she instilled in them all.
Stephanie was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday July 13, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Father James Kurzynski will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Temperature checks will be taken at the door and masks are preferred but optional for those in attendance. Private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. The service will be live streamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook Page.
Memorial donations in honor of Stephanie can be given to a charity or organization of the donor’s choice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com