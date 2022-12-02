Stephanie Marie (Oas) Kranig, 39, of Minot, ND, died unexpectedly on August 10, 2022. She was born September 29, 1982, in Neenah, WI, to Steve and Paulette Oas.

She graduated from Fall Creek High School and went on to attend Winona State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Later she studied at the University of Phoenix, graduating with a master’s degree in nursing education. During her career she worked at Mayo Clinic Hospitals in Osseo, WI, and Scottsdale, AZ, Gunderson Lutheran in Lacrosse, WI, St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, and Trinity Hospital in Minot. Along the way she made many friends and kept in touch with them.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Kranig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you