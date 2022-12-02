Stephanie Marie (Oas) Kranig, 39, of Minot, ND, died unexpectedly on August 10, 2022. She was born September 29, 1982, in Neenah, WI, to Steve and Paulette Oas.
She graduated from Fall Creek High School and went on to attend Winona State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Later she studied at the University of Phoenix, graduating with a master’s degree in nursing education. During her career she worked at Mayo Clinic Hospitals in Osseo, WI, and Scottsdale, AZ, Gunderson Lutheran in Lacrosse, WI, St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, and Trinity Hospital in Minot. Along the way she made many friends and kept in touch with them.
In high school she was involved in sports and music. She enjoyed family camping trips, snowmobiling trips, family time at the cabin, and travel. She studied abroad in Cambridge, England, with a college group from California and worked in Jamaica with fellow nursing students from Winona University. Other travels included Scotland, France and Cancun, along with Seattle, New York, San Diego and Florida — to name a few. A favorite vacation was Universal Studios Harry Potter.
She was a voracious reader and kept a bucket list of hopes and dreams.
Even when she lived out of state, she traveled with Bear to attend family gatherings and holidays. In recent years she enjoyed various crafts and loved making thoughtful gifts for family and friends.
Stephanie had two children, Stella and Kallen, the loves of her life. She shared pictures and stories of their adventures and accomplishments.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her brother, Adam, and her grandparents.
She is survived by her children, Stella and Kallen; their father, Joshua; her parents, Steve and Paulette Oas of Fall Creek; brother, Aaron (Kelly) of Merrimac; sister, Theresa (Don) Wideman of Verona. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Colton and Dylan Oas, Jennifer and Jessica Wideman, Corbin and Knox Oas. She is further survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends from all over the United States.
A celebration of life will be held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, Wisconsin, on December 10, 2022, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by a service and lunch.
Memorials will be directed to Stephanie M. Kranig Family Trust which has been set up for Stella and Kallen’s education expenses.
