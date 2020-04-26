Stephanie R. (Vik) Priest, of Cleghorn, age 57, passed away at home on April 20th, 2020 from natural causes.
Stephanie was born on April 1st, 1963 in Moorhead MN, to Veryl and Bonnie (Scheller) Vik. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1981.
Stephanie's true talent was sewing. From working as a seamstress to eventually owning her own shop, A1 Alterations, she designed and created everything from wedding apparel to vehicle upholstery.
Her hobbies included snowmobiling, championship archery and hunting, and most importantly, burnouts in her 1981 Z28 Camero.
In 2006 Stephanie lost her vision to diabetes, but that did not slow her down one bit. Her newest hobby by then was being a full-time grandma. Stephanie and Faith were inseparable from the beginning.
Stephanie is proceeded in death by parents Veryl and Bonnie Vik, and younger sister Denise. She is survived by older sister Amy Vik, daughter Sharon (Jeremy) Wuollet, and beloved granddaughter Faith Jerding.
"In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place, no one will ever fill. A million times I needed you, and a million times I cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For part of me went with you, the day God took you home." - You Never Said Goodbye, Author Unknown
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 4-7 pm at the Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire. All CDC guidelines, precautions and social distancing will be followed during the visitation.
During the "Safer at Home Act", we encourage friends and family to offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.