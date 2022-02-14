STEPHEN E. DOUD, age 69, of Black River Falls, WI was granted eternal rest surrounded by his treasured family on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Stephen was born on March 16, 1952 in Black River Falls to Earl Doud and Juanita Woodford. He was raised and received his education in Eau Claire, graduating from Memorial High School in 1970.
He married Jan Wollum on November 4, 1972. Together they raised their beautiful family. Wanting to continue his education, he later graduated from Lakeland College with his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Following his graduation, Stephen worked at Wiersgalla Plumbing for many years as their accountant. Once he became ill, he worked at Eau Claire Leader-Telegram for several years to keep his body and mind busy.
His greatest joy was his four children. Even though he worked days and attended night school, he always made time to spend with his kids. He spent many weekends with his family at Lake Wissota State Park having picnics and teaching his kids how to fish. He drove his kids to every sporting practice, rain or shine, and enjoyed coaching Little League, softball and football. Steve spent much of his last summer with his son Luke reviving one of his life passions, bow hunting, a memory they will both cherish forever.
His legacy of love will continue through all who survive him including his wife, Jan, and his children, Daniel Doud (Ann), Matthew Doud (Jessica), Sarah Doud (Phil) and Luke Doud (Savannah.) He also had three grandchildren, Andrew, Jackson, Jett and a new grandson arriving in June. Spending time with them always made him smile. They were the love of his life. He is further survived by his brothers, Thomas and Brian Doud, and his mother-in-law, Rosemary Wollum.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Doud; mother, Juanita Woodford; and father-in-law, Dale Wollum.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, with visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
