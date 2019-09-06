Stephen Gischia

Stephen A. Gischia, 53, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Steve was born on September 18, 1965 to Raymond and Rita (DeGrave) Gischia in Neenah, Wisconsin. Steve graduated Neenah High School in 1983. Steve and Kimberly (Kosiorek) were married April 7, 1990. Steve was employed in the printing industry in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Steve was passionate about working on cars with his son Josh.
Steve is survived by his son, Joshua (Amanda Schmieder) Gischia of Eau Claire; sister, Rae Marie (Robert) Sipin of Appleton, WI, sister Michelle (Robert) Buech, of Neenah, WI, brother, Greg (Jen Sliwa-Gischia) Gischia, of Charleston, SC, niece Kerri (Guy) Coons and family, nephew Andy (Stephanie) Christensen and family, niece/godchild Heather and Capt. Kelly Yule, USANG, nephew Greg Gischia, Jr.; significant other, Gayle Bauer; faithful companion Peaches; former spouse Kimberly (Steve) Hanson.
His son, Josh, will miss him dearly, always holding him in his heart.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; Raymond Gischia, and Rita (DeGrave) Gischia.
A visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.