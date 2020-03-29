Stephen “Steve” Heiman, 75, passed away March 22, 2020, at home with family by his side.
Steve was born on November 11, 1944, the son of Jack & Frances Heiman in Eau Claire.
He married Martha Helland on June 21, 1969, at St John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Steve was employed at Memorex, Cassidy’s and J&D Manufacturing.
Steve enjoyed camping, hunting & fishing of all kinds.
Steve is survived by his wife of 51 years, Martha; their son, John; his twin, Sharon Gavre; sisters, Janet Huus & Diane Alitz; sisters in law, Betty Heiman, Darlene (Don Rothbauer) Phelps, Gloria Knutson, Jane & Sandy Helland; brothers in law, Bernard Gavre, Bob Alitz, Tom (Linda) Helland, Tim (Ella) Helland, & Karl (Julie) Helland; & many other family members & friends. He is also survived by a special great-great nephew & buddy, Jaxon Helland.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack & Jerry; sister, Nancy Johnson; sister in law, Diane Brott; brothers in law, Dean Huus, Marvin Johnson, Loren Brott, Ray Knutson, Tom Phelps, Harold, Jack, and Clarence & Dennis Helland.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice for their care & assistance.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.