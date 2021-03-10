Stephen “Steve” R. Pichler, age 60, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home with family at his bedside.
Steve was born on August 12, 1960, to Robert and Shirley (Gullickson) Pichler in Durand, WI. He grew up in Durand, graduating from Durand High School in 1978. He proudly served in the U.S. Army driving and working on tanks until his honorable discharge in 1982. Steve returned to the Rock Falls area where he started a family and lived the rest of life. In 1992, he started a family business “Steve and Sons, LLC”.
Steve’s great sense of humor, along with his generous helping hand, will be missed by his beloved family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Jeff (Cassie), Matt (Brittany), and Hunter (Abby Weber); grandchildren, Evan, Easton, Willow, Annabelle, Owen, and Olivia; mother, Shirley Pichler; brothers, Mike (Jane) and Bob (Nancy); brother-in-law, Mike Pettis; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert; brother, Ronald; sister, Julie Pettis; and separated partner, Valerie Pichler.
A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rock Falls Town Hall. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rock Falls. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.