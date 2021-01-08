Stephen “Steve” Potter, age 42 of St. Paul, MN, formerly of Menomonie died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 unexpectedly from complications due to pneumonia.
Steve was born October 11, 1978 in Menomonie to Robert and Ruth (Barringer) Potter.
He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1997 and then attended and graduated from Winona State with an undergrad in marketing and graphic design.
Steve is survived by his daughters Vivienne and Lola Potter; mother Ruth, sister Tiana (Todd) Glenna; nephews Ethan and Blake Glenna; special friend Michele Motherway and her daughter Caelay.
He was preceded in the death by his father Robert.
A Gathering in Steve’s memory will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
