Steve Sirianni, 71, died peacefully at his home on May 14, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family, his wife, and all of his children.
Steve was born in Rice Lake, WI, to Fred and Jean Sirianni. He was the oldest of twelve siblings. He graduated with highest honors from Georgetown University and then Harvard University Law School. He was a fierce debate competitor throughout high school and college. Steve coached debate and taught undergraduate courses at George Washington University, Georgetown, and even during law school he taught and coached at Boston University.
Upon completion of law school, Steve worked for the Seattle-based Bogle and Gates law firm for two years. He then taught law at Mercer University Law School, University of North Carolina Law School, and University of Indiana Law School. In 1981, he returned to Seattle and founded his firm, Sirianni and Youtz.
Steve’s law career was a monumental one, yet his first love was always his family. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kitty Donnellan Sirianni, and their children: Andrew, Charles (Erin), and Kathleen, all of Mercer Island, WA. His grandsons, Baird and Liam, were the joy of his life.
Steve will be greatly missed by his ELEVEN surviving siblings: Tony (Florida), Janet (Eau Claire, WI), Mary (Hudson, WI), Patty (Minneapolis, MN), Jim (Madison, WI), John (Hudson, WI), Kate (Florida), Carey (Minneapolis, MN), David (Nevada), Fred Jr. (Washington), Susan (Minneapolis, MN) and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Jean Sirianni, and his in-laws, David and Jane Donnellan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, at St Monica’s Church on Mercer Island. Steve’s family suggests memorials be sent to Providence Hospice of Seattle, 2811 South 102nd St., Suite 200, Tukwila, WA 98168.
Sunset Hills of Bellevue, Wa., is handling arrangements.
