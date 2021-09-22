Steve J. Close, age 87, of Colfax, WI passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
He was born June 10, 1934, in Colfax, WI to Steve M. and Mildred (Brown) Close. After the untimely death of his father, his mother married Odd Lindberg, who was the only father Steve ever knew. He was raised in Colfax and graduated from Colfax High School in 1953.
Steve served in the U.S. Army in Europe and then attended Eau Claire Technical School. On Oct. 6, 1956, Steve married Janet Frank at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
He worked for Northern States Power Company for many years, retiring Dec. 31, 1992.
Steve was a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church, Dunn County Fish & Game, and the Menomonie Booster Club. He enjoyed sports, especially at the high school level. He also enjoyed hunting and he loved gardening.
Steve is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Mary (Rome) Thorndike of FL, Connie Close of Menomonie, Steve Close of Menomonie, and James (Rebecca) Close of Ridgeland; grandchildren, Rome (Michelle Toy) Thorndike, Greg Thorndike, Chuck (Victoria) Thorndike, Danielle Close, Derek and Dylan Dowd, Craig (Victoria) Close and Chad Close; and great-grandchildren, Nora, Leo and Milo Close, Cooper Thorndike and Lukas Toy-Thorndike. He is also survived by a brother Eugene (Darlene) Close, a sister Jane Rude, sister-in-law Joan Close, and an aunt Marion Auxman; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Louella (Christian) Belz; brothers, Curtis (Mary Ann) Close, George (Patricia) Close, Kenneth Close; and brother-in-law Jim Rude.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax at a later date.