Steve Close was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 5, 1972, to Shirley (Frase) Bengtson & Gary Close. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on September 17, 2022, at his home in Menomonie, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Devin & Mason; mother, Shirley Bengtson of Menomonie; father & stepmother, Gary & Barb Close of Boyd; sister, Beth (Art) Schaller of Hammond; sister, Missie (Brian) Zwiefelhofer of Rochester, MN; brother, Jamie (Renee Mikel) Close of Cadott; brother, Paul (Natalie) Close of Cornell; and mother-in-law, Sandy Krigsvold of Eau Claire. Steve is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and his two canine “girls,” Maya & Winnie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred & Hazel Frase; grandparents, Frank & Verona Close; aunt, Connie Matz; cousin, Bob Matz; uncle, Dick Close; and father-in-law, Toby Krigsvold.

