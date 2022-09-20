Steve Close was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 5, 1972, to Shirley (Frase) Bengtson & Gary Close. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on September 17, 2022, at his home in Menomonie, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Devin & Mason; mother, Shirley Bengtson of Menomonie; father & stepmother, Gary & Barb Close of Boyd; sister, Beth (Art) Schaller of Hammond; sister, Missie (Brian) Zwiefelhofer of Rochester, MN; brother, Jamie (Renee Mikel) Close of Cadott; brother, Paul (Natalie) Close of Cornell; and mother-in-law, Sandy Krigsvold of Eau Claire. Steve is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and his two canine “girls,” Maya & Winnie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred & Hazel Frase; grandparents, Frank & Verona Close; aunt, Connie Matz; cousin, Bob Matz; uncle, Dick Close; and father-in-law, Toby Krigsvold.
Steve graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1991. He had a strong work ethic from an early age and spent the early part of his working years as a dairy farmer. Steve married the love of his life, Laura Krigsvold on September 16, 1995. They were blessed with two sons, welcoming Devin first in 1996 and Mason later in 2001. Steve worked for Meyer Brothers as an over-the-road truck driver before spending the next 21 years as a heavy equipment operator for Waste Management. In 2021, Steve transitioned to driving for Westmore Carriers. He was a hard worker and found value in all the contributions he made as a result of his labor.
Steve was a proud family man and loved to share stories about his wife and children with anyone who asked. His children were his proudest accomplishments from the moment they were born. Steve instilled his work ethic in his sons and taught them the value of a hard day’s work. He also cherished his time with siblings, parents, extended family, and friends. His time spent hunting, fishing, or relaxing at the lake was well-deserved and priceless to Steve. Those were the moments that Steve lived for and what made his world turn. Steve’s relationships with his family and friends were lasting and true. He would do anything for anyone, anytime, with no expectations in return. He was one of the kindest men to walk among us and will be missed by all who knew him.
Following a private family service, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona, WI.
