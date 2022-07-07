Steve Carl Harvey, age 72, of Colfax, WI passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Steve was born September 16, 1949 in Menomonie, WI to Gilbert and Agnes Harvey. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from high school in 1967.

Steve was united in marriage to Lynn Leinenkugel on June 6, 1987. He loved fishing, hunting, mowing the lawn and snow plowing for the neighbors.

Steve is survived by his wife Lynn and a brother Allen Harvey of Cable, WI.

At Steve’s request no official services will be held, but he requests that you raise a glass or a bottle (preferably a Leinies Light) in his memory.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Harvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you