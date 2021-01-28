Steven Paul Oman, 63, of Bruce, Wi died December 15, 2020 of underlying health issues.
Steve graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1975.
Steve owned and operated House of Wheels in Lake Hallie for 20 years, before moving to Bruce, WI, where he owned and operated Home Town Motors until his retirement. He was well liked and successful as a dealer. Steve also enjoyed buying, selling and restoring antique cars and motorcycles along with his many friends in the hobby.
He will be greatly missed by: Father, Paul (Joanne) Oman; Mother Karen (Rick) Althoff. Children: Josh (Christina) Oman, Rebecca (Quentin) Helland, Nicki (Max) Oman, Amanda (Kyle) Eastling, 10 grandchildren. Siblings: Deborah (Dave) Hanson, Sharon (Steve) Jasper, Julie (Dan) Oman, Mark P. Oman, Tammy (John) Althoff, Renee La Casse, John (Lynda) La Casse and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Assisting the family was Nash Jackson Funeral Home, Ladysmith, WI.