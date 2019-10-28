Steve Peterson

Steve died at home after suffering from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) for three years. He was brave throughout this struggle, providing an example for us all.
He left behind his loving wife Kay, and his children Matt and Stephanie, as well as his mother Darlene and sister Sandy.
Steve moved to Eau Claire in 1979 where he was employed for 17 years at Pope and Talbot. He also worked at Dynamic Displays for 7 years and ran his own business, Stone Wheel Home and Garden Services for several years before he became ill. He loved life, the sciences (yes, all of them), music, art and all living creatures. Steve will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye when he laughed, and his great sense of humor. His earnest, creative, playful, and knowledgeable craftsmanship. His compassionate and loving heart. The quiet intelligence in which he approached solving problems. The integrity and resourcefulness in which he used to optimize his health and quality of life as long as possible. The gentleness and safe space he created around him for others. His love of nature, our garden, our beautiful home, and trees. His playfulness and the loving way he related to our children, dogs and cats throughout the 43 years of our life together.
Celebration of Life will be held on November 2, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Houligans Steak and Seafood Pub, 415 S. Barstow Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Metered parking in bus station lot Open parking in lot on Farewell.