Steve Rindt

Steve S. Rindt, 62 of Eau Claire, WI went to be with the Lord on April 2nd, 2020 after fighting a battle with pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed in August of 2018. His loving wife was by his side. The rest of his family could not be at the hospital in Eau Claire due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve insisted on not burdening all of his friends with a bad prognosis. He fought this terrible disease with persistence. Steve was not someone who gave up on any challenge in life. He was brave throughout this struggle and lived his life to the fullest.
Steve grew up in the small town of Stetsonville, WI. He had two passions in his life, music, and cars. At a young age of 13, Steve started playing the drums. In the early seventies through the eighties he sang and played drums with his older brothers on nights and weekends in a semi-professional band. In later years he brought other talented musicians together and created another local band in Eau Claire, Wisconsin known as The Morris Garage band. Later that band was reformatted and became The Night Hawks Band. Steve was the lead singer and guitar player. After his diagnosis, he still had one performance on the calendar. The Morris Garage Band performed at the Classic European Sports Car Event in Eau Claire, Rendezvous.
European Sports Cars were Steve’s other passion. At the age of 20 Steve purchased his first MGA roadster. Through the years leading to the present day, he has never lost that passion; just one week prior to his death he was still making plans to complete the restoration of one of his personal cars. Many folks in the Classic car world know Steve by the business he started in 2005, Eau Claire British Car. Today he leaves this thriving business in the hands of his stepson, Luke Wahl who grew up working on cars with Steve and working for him prior to his cancer diagnosis. This enabled Steve to enjoy the time he had left, working on his own car collection and traveling to car events with his wife, family, and friends.
Before starting Eau Claire British Car in 2005, Steve developed an undeniable work ethic. As a young man he worked at Weather Shield Manufacturing and Tombstone Pizza Corp., in Medford, WI. Later he went to school at the Red Wing Technical College, Red Wing, MN for Electronic Musical Instrument repair. After graduation, he worked for Morgan Music, Sound Pro, and Dotronix Inc. in Eau Claire and then Celestica Cooperation in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Steve will be sorely missed by all of his friends and family. He is survived by his wife Diane Rindt of Eau Claire, stepson Luke (Andrea) Wahl, grandchildren Otto and Lily Wahl all of Chippewa Falls, two brothers Gary Rindt of Austin, Texas, Dave (Kristi) Rindt and nephews Joey and Steven Rindt all of Eau Claire, Jason (Ally) Rindt of Hudson, WI. His parents Joseph & Teresa (Apfelbeck) Rindt, brothers Doug and Michael Rindt, preceded Steve in death.
A private family graveside burial service took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Stetsonville, WI with Father Michael Hayden officiating. There will be a celebration of life gathering for Steve at a later date to be announced. Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake is serving the family. For online condolences to the family, please visit hemerfuneralservice.com.