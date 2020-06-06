Steve’s presence was larger than life.
His laughter was contagious and brought joy to all — because everyone heard him.
He made a lasting impression on his students, athletes, friends and family. His life spirit will live forever in their hearts. Steve was fiercely competitive and made everyone around him better. Whether it be his overall loudness, sense of humor, sense of fashion, storytelling, one-liners, spontaneous adventures, enthusiasm for music, cruising in the convertible, or golf etiquette, he was one of a kind. His strong faith served him well and shined through to the end.
A private family memorial will be held. After COVID restrictions are lifted we will gather together “Steve Terry style.” He was loved by many and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Donations will go to charities in Steve’s honor.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.