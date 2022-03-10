Steven Abraham

Steven Allyn Abraham, age 72, retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer 4, unexpectedly stood his last watch on February 27th, 2022.
Steve was born February 4, 1950 in Winona, Minn. After graduating from Winona Senior High School in 1968, he attended and graduated from Winona Technical Institute, then joined the Navy in 1971 and retired after 31 years of service. Steve worked at Rochester Public Utilities for many years, after which he moved to Elk Mound, Wis., where he married and served his community as the Elk Mound Village President, 2nd Medical Training Brigade Command Family Readiness Volunteer and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church until his death.
Steve enjoyed reading, scuba diving, windsurfing, kayaking, sailing, fishing, shooting, collecting and traveling. He fervently served God, country, family, church and community and loved to learn new things through conversation and research.
Steve is survived by his wife of 17 years, Major Cynthia Mather Abraham, DVM of Elk Mound; mother, Ruth (Schreiber) Abraham of Winona; brother, Ronald (Roxy) Abraham of Winona; sister, Eileen (Carl) Maki of MN City; son, Craig (Christy) Abraham of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter, Jennifer (Gabriel) Atencio of Parker, Colo.; daughter, Julie (John) Duff of Cave Creek, Ariz.; stepson, Ethan Fagen of Menomonie; four grandchildren, Paige and Ashley Abraham and Ian and Andrew Atencio; and nieces, Ramie Abraham and Grace Maki.
He is preceded in death by his father, Allyn Abraham.
Visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel on March 14 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Eau Claire on March 15 at 10 a.m., with lunch and burial to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, Wis.
All are welcome to attend all events.
Memorials can be made to Gospel for Asia and Food for the Poor.