Steven Brantner

Steven Charles Brantner, age 72, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
Steve, the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Werlein) Brantner, was born on July 6, 1947. Steve attended and graduated from Mondovi High School. He honorably served as a member of the Army National Guard.
He was previously married to Diane Brantner; they later divorced.
On August 8, 2002, Steve was united in marriage to Sharon Franzwa in Iowa. Sharon survives.
Steve was employed at Ashley Furniture in Arcadia before he began a career at Hutchinson Technology, Inc. until his retirement.
Steve was an active man who thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and all it had to offer, especially hunting, fishing, feeding birds, camping or just spending time up north on his pontoon. Steve was an avid baseball enthusiast and a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers. His love of baseball was quite evident by his vast baseball card collection. Another hobby that Steve loved and will be remembered for was playing dart ball and participating in local dart ball leagues.
Steve’s family will be forever thankful for his kindness and compassion he had for his loving wife, Sharon.
Survivors include his wife Sharon and her children, Sheila (Jeff) Moore of Woodbury, MN and Stacy Franzwa of Eau Claire; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Stan Brantner, Tammi (Brian) Zorn and Warren (Crystal) Brantner; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel with Chaplain Gary Preston officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi A visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the hour of the service all at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to family wishes, for a future donation to local youth programs.