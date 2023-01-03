Steven Lee Burgraff, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 14,1949, in Washington, Iowa to Henry “Hank” and Evelyn (Taylor) Burgraff. He grew up in Iowa until moving to Menomonie. Steve served six years in the Army Reserves.

