Steven Lee Burgraff, age 73, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home.
He was born July 14,1949, in Washington, Iowa to Henry “Hank” and Evelyn (Taylor) Burgraff. He grew up in Iowa until moving to Menomonie. Steve served six years in the Army Reserves.
Steve worked for the family business, Burgraff Construction, which he eventually became owner. He built numerous homes throughout the Chippewa Valley area for well over 40 years.
Steve married Kathy Dahms December 3, 1977 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. They enjoyed traveling on cruises together. Steve also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, swimming, camping, fishing, gardening, and watching deer outside.
Steve is survived by his wife Kathy; his children Brady (Celia) Burgraff, Bill (Karen) Burgraff, Bob Burgraff, and Brianna Burgraff. He is further survived by his siblings Sue Davies, Ken (Linda) Burgraff, and Chris (Jerry) Schmidt, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Evelyn; brother Philip Burgraff; and sister Barb Dickens.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with a Time of Sharing starting at 6:00 p.m.