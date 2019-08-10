Steven B. “Champ” Champion, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home while under the care of his family and Heartland Hospice.
He was born January 31, 1944, in Eau Claire, WI to Philo and Eleanor Champion. He married Nancy Lokken and had one child, Sadie Hulke. Champ was a liquor salesman for 35 years. After the liquor company closed, he worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts, formerly Sam’s Auto. After retirement Champ and Nancy became “Winter Texans” with frequent trips to Mexico. He loved going to the deer hunting chalet and spending time with his good friends. Champ was a member of the Elks Club 402. He loved to travel, camp and spend time with his family and friends at O’Neil Creek campground. His family meant the world to him along with many friends.
Champ was preceded in death by his parents; and his four brothers, Lowell, Ronald, Gary and Peter.
Champ is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; daughter, Sadie (Jacob) Hulke; grandchildren, Carter and Josie Hulke; brother, Russel (Annette) Champion; nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Champ’s family would like to thank Ann Estrana and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
A Celebration of Champ’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Celebration of Life Center. Following the Celebration of Life there will be a time of fellowship and sharing at the Elks Lodge beginning at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held later at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.