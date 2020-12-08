Steven Allen Crawford, 59 of Eau Claire passed away Friday, December 4th, 2020 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls due to multiple medical conditions. Steve was born April 18, 1961 in Eau Claire. He was the son of Shirley (Berg-Crawford) Waite and the late George Crawford.
Steve lived at home with his “very special mom” and sisters until the age of 9. He then moved to Northern Wisconsin Center where he lived until the mid-1990’s. Steve spent time living in numerous assisted living facilities in the Chippewa Valley. In 2013 he returned home to the loving care of his mother.
Steve’s disabilities may have limited him but they did not define him. He left lasting impressions on everyone he met. Steve had a natural ability to light up the room when he gathered with his family and friends. He will forever be remembered by his exceptional one liner comments fondly called “Steveisms”. He taught us that being different is okay and that passing gas is hilarious. He touched the lives of so many and we are all better because of him. Steve especially enjoyed holidays as that meant extra time with his family, gifts, food and his favorite snicker salad. He used to say, “I have a little bit of everything.”
In his free time Steve enjoyed going out to dinner, movies, and the casino. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, including the three winters in South Padre Island with his mom. Steve loved pets, Star Trek, the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR racing. He spent many hours buying vowels from Vanna White while playing his Wheel of Fortune video game. Steve was so very proud of his work at Friendship Farms and the bond he had with Pat & Jill. For those who worked with or cared for Steve over the years you know you were truly special when he told you “you’re fired!”
Steve is survived by his mother Shirley Waite of Eau Claire, his “bouncing baby sisters” Patti Jo (Bob) Shepanik of Oak Grove, MN; Vicki (Alec) Christianson of Weyerhaeuser, WI; and Cindi (Ron) Dickerson of Eau Claire, WI. Steven was a very proud and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews Brian (Tami) Christianson of Eau Claire; Tessa (Tim) Burns of Eau Claire; Abby (Travis) Biers of Pine Island, MN; Aaron Shepanik (Brittany Fanning) of Duluth, MN; Jordan Dickerson of Eau Claire; Josie Dickerson (Kauri Walmsley) of Christ Church, New Zealand; Ryan Dickerson of Eau Claire and Mattea Dickerson of Eau Claire. Steve was also an adored great uncle and “godfather” to 7 great nieces and nephews. He was further survived by beloved aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Crawford; step-father, James Waite; paternal grandparents George and Pansy Crawford and maternal grandparents Olaf and Ruth Berg.
We find comfort knowing Steve is in Heaven, free from his disabilities, drinking all the coffee and diet Pepsi he wants. Please remember how Steve ended every phone call…”I love you all…and the dogs and cats too”.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Hulke Family Funeral Home of Eau Claire, WI with pastors David Irgen and Perry Polnaszek officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire. A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Steven’s name to Special Olympics Wisconsin or Carroll’s Friendship Farms in Chippewa Falls.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.