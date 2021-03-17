Steven Daniels

On Thursday, March 11, 2021 Steven A. Daniels of Elk Mound, WI entered his eternal home in heaven at the age of 76.
Steve was born in Chippewa Falls on November 3, 1944 to Mable and Manley Daniels. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from June of 1962 to April of 1966, receiving on honorable discharge. He married Mary Jo Nowak on November 20, 1971. Steve and Mary raised four children while living in Rock Falls. Steve worked as a Journeyman Steamfitter for many years with Bartingale of Eau Claire. Steve also served as a part-time deputy for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and served in the Dunn County Republican Party.
While Steve was an avid hunter, fisherman, and WI sports fan; the most important thing to Steve was his salvation in Jesus Christ. Steve loved the local church and God’s word and Steve and Mary have been long-time members of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Eau Claire. Steve loved being a greeter and had a passion for teaching his adult Sunday school class. Steve was known for his love of reading and pursuit of knowledge, both of which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He could most often be found in his den reading books and studying his Bible. He always enjoyed a good conversation or time of prayer with his close friends.
Steve is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Jo; his daughter Sarah Daniels; sons Matthew (Esther) Daniels, Micah (Kelly) Daniels, and Nathan Daniels; and brother David (Sharon) Daniels. Steve was also a beloved grandpa to Lizzie, Noah, Ben, Isaac, Caleb, Lila and Levi.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Manley and Mable Daniels.
Funeral services will be led by Steve and Mary’s pastor and close friend, John Schopf at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1814 Bellinger St, Eau Claire, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Parking will be available at the LE Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. Visitation will start one hour before the service with interment following at McCombs Cemetery, Wheaton Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation in Steve’s name. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com