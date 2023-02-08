Steven “Steve” George Jackson, 73, of the Town of Goetz, Cadott, WI, passed away Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
He faced his cancer diagnosis with the same calm strength he lived his life.
Steve was born on November 10th, 1949, to George and Bernadine (Gilles) Jackson in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Steve married Joan Raether on July 3rd, 1971, in the Town of Ludington, they lived and raised their family in rural Cadott. Steve worked for the Chippewa County Highway Department for 35 years. After retirement he spent summers pushing his grandkids on the tire swing, tending his vast vegetable garden and listening to Bob Uecker call the Brewers game.
This year’s hunting season had Steve get his buck in the woods behind his house. Winters found Steve ice fishing with his brothers and friends, feeding the birds and plowing out his family’s driveways.
Steve is survived by his wife Joan Jackson; son Nathan Jackson and his wife Anna King and daughter Katie and her husband Mathew Hedrington; grandchildren Vincent, Leopold, Beatrix and Cecelia; parents George and Bernadine Jackson; brothers James and wife Linda, Joseph and wife Linda, William and wife Peggy, Thomas and wife Sabrina and George and wife Jami; sisters MaryAnn and husband John Creaser and Lori and husband Michael Bruhn. Also survived by brother-in-law James Raether and wife Carol; sister-in-law Nancy Jackson, Connie Anderson and husband Ronald and Nancy Buchholz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Jackson and brother-in-law Jeffrey Buchholz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, WI, with Rev. Robert D. Hopkins officiating. Inurnment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, WI, at a later date.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the Church.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cadott, WI.