Steven Johnson

The “good life” of service, wit and friendship of Steven J. Johnson, aged 85, of Wayzata, Minnesota ended with his passing on November 6 from cancer.
Steve was born in Eau Claire and graduated from Ripon College. He served as a commissioned Army officer before beginning a financial career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. He and his classy, beautiful and gracious wife lived in Anchorage and Washington D.C. as well as Minneapolis.
Steve was President and CEO of banks in Alaska and Minneapolis. In Washington, D.C. he served as policy advisor to the U.S. Economic Development Administration and was Senior Lending Officer of the National Cooperative Bank. After retiring from banking in 1990, he developed a financial advisory business, which he headed for 30 years, serving his clients until almost the very end.
During his 10 years in Alaska Steve was board chair of the public broadcasting station KAKM and Salamatof Seafood, and served on the boards of the Alaska Opera and Salvation Army. Upon his return to Minneapolis in 1985, Steve was a trustee of Ripon College and on the boards of the Minnesota Salvation Army and the YWCA. But there was plenty of time for camping, cross-country skiing and socializing, usually with two dogs alongside.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and wife, Nancy. He is survived by stepchildren, Dr. Cynthia Wall of Charlottesville, Va., Richard Sundberg of Prescott, Wis. and Karen Sundberg of Anchorage, Alaska; and grandchildren, Johannes Meyer, Linnea Meyer, Johnna Sundberg, Annalise Sundberg and Erik Sundberg.
