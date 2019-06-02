Steven Kittelson

Steven R. Kittelson, 67, Eau Claire, died April 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Steve was born June 3, 1951, to Richard and Jeanne (Johnston) Kittelson in Eau Claire, where he resided almost his entire life. Steve graduated from Memorial High School and went on to earn a culinary degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Steve held a variety of jobs including cooking at Country Kitchen in downtown Eau Claire, Short Stop Café in Chippewa Falls, the former La Hacienda in Chippewa Falls, and the former Spring Street Café in Chippewa Falls. He worked briefly at TTM in Chippewa Falls, before becoming a machine operator at Phillips Plastics, his last place of employment.
Steve was a man of simple pleasures with a big heart. He was a collector of action figures and an avid book reader; loved watching old movies, particularly on his favorite TV channel, Turner Classic Movies; and he enjoyed his sweets. But family was central in Steves life, including keeping his mother company after his father died in 1992, taking his nephews to the movies, and visiting with his sister and brother. Steve was never wealthy, but he was generous to a fault. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.
Survivors include his brother Michael (Jeanne) Kittelson, of Altoona, and his sister Suzanne (Doug Mell) Kittelson of Eau Claire; his nephews, Ryan (Tracy) Kittelson, of Altoona, David Mell, of Eau Claire, and Daniel Mell, of Minneapolis; his great niece and nephew Hailey and Ryley Kittelson; his uncle and aunts, Eugene and Janice Johnston of Evansville, and Joyce Johnston of Eau Claire; cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and mother, Jeanne; grandparents, Hazel (Gilbertson) and Henry Kittleson, and James and Martha (Fagerlind) Johnston; uncles and aunt, David Kittleson, Ed Johnston, and Agnes and George Green.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the former Dallas Nursing and Rehab and Oakwood Health Services for the wonderful care he was given while residing there.
Steve was adamant that he did not want a traditional funeral. But he loved a good party, so a celebration of Steves life will be held from 1-4 p.m., June 15, at 2310 W. Princeton Ave., in Eau Claire. We will laugh, tell stories and eat good food, just the way Steve lived his life!