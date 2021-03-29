Steven B. Lange, age 38 of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Steve was a friend to many, generous to all, kind, humble, and willing to help anyone in need. He was a beloved father, son and brother. His greatest joy was his son, Jake.
He made his family proud and privileged to know and love him.
Steve was born in Madison, WI on September 29, 1982, to Patricia and Ronald Lange. His Baptism into the Catholic faith occurred on December 12, 1982 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Madison, WI. During his youth, Newman Community Parish of Eau Claire was his family parish. As an adult, Steve joined St. James the Greater Catholic Parish of Eau Claire.
Steve was active in Scouting while growing up and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 2001 and served as Senior Class President. He then attended the University of Chicago and graduated with a BA in Economics and Biology in 2005.
Steve was an accomplished musician in high school and college, performing on piano, French horn, and trumpet. His many performances included two appearances as part of the Eau Claire Memorial Jazz I band at the Essentially Ellington competition in New York City and multiple shows in Chicago as part of the U-of-C Jazz X-tet.
During his college years, Steve interned at Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, the Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt, Germany, and the Chicago Field Museum.
Steve was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. His special place was the family cabin on Silver Lake.
Post-college, he pursued a career as an Equity Trader for UBS Investment Bank, in Stamford, CT, with project assignments in London and Hong Kong.
In 2008, he married Kirsten Jolivette. Their son, Jake, was born in 2011. They later divorced.
After returning to Eau Claire, Steve worked in various jobs in wealth management, insurance, substitute teaching, and health care. Steve brought his caring nature to work as a CNA in a dementia unit at the Syverson Home and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. He diligently explored several careers and higher education for his future. As a volunteer, he served a variety of organizations.
Steve is survived by his son, Jake Lange, of Eau Claire, his parents, Pat and Ron Lange, also of Eau Claire, his brother, Christopher (Rebecca) Lange, of Goffstown, NH, his maternal grandparents, Richard and Maria Kostuch, of Bonita Springs, FL, his paternal grandfather, Robert Lange, Jr., of Stevens Point, WI, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins, in both the U.S. and Germany.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mildred Lange, and his paternal step-grandmother, Jean Lange.
A public drive through visitation will take place on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am through the parking lot of St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703. The family will greet you under the canopy of the church. Due to the pandemic, a private family memorial mass with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating will take place at the church on Friday April, 9, 2021 at 11 am. Private family committal service will take place at a later date in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. To attend the mass virtually please use the link provided https://youtu.be/jR8CdhmuQ2M
Steve was called to heaven much too soon. We are all better to have known him. We will miss him. We will never forget his smile!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Steven to the “Steven B. Lange Memorial Fund” at ECCF, 306 S. Barstow St. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or donate online at https://eccfwi.org/memorial/new-fund-honors-the-memory-of-steven-b-lange/ Link to the fund page https://eccfwi.org/fund/steven-b-lange-memorial-fund/
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.