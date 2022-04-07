Steven R. Pedersen, age 75, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Kathi by his side on February 11, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1946, to Trygve and Mae Pedersen in Eau Claire. He was the oldest of nine children.
Growing up, Steve excelled in sports. He loved baseball, basketball, football and a good game.of racquetball. He played fiercely! Steve loved Elvis and thought he did a pretty good impression of the King.
Steve graduated from Regis High School in 1964 and upon graduation he was drafted into the United States Army where he spent two years in Germany. When he returned Steve married his High School sweetheart, Kathleen Wieg, on February 24,1968, and together they raised their three daughters, Chris, Char, and Kate in Eau Claire.
Steve began his career with Prudential Insurance. He was very proud to accomplish obtaining his degree in Business Education from UWEC while working full time, going to school and being dad to his daughters. Steve retired as District Manager with Prudential Insurance after 30-plus years.
Steve loved his family! Cherished times were spent with them at their cabin on Prairie Lake, fishing, and Steve instructing them on “how to set the hook.” He enjoyed watching his girls compete in volleyball, basketball, and gymnastics. Hunting was a favorite pastime of his and he always looked forward to time at the Shack, creating many stories and memories galore.
Always a competitor, simple games usually turned into a competition. For years Steve was part of the Elk Mound “Mounders” chain gang at football games where he proudly supported his brother, Coach Pedersen. He truly passed on his love of competition, sports, and fishing to his children and grandkids. His smiling face, sense of humor, and twinkle in his eyes, will be missed dearly.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathi; three daughters, Chris (Gary) Sanders of Englewood, CO, Char (Brian) Purtell of Madison, WI, Kate (Scott) Holmquist of Gulf Breeze, FL; eight grandchildren, Noah and Emerson Sanders, Matt Pedersen, Mitchell, Anya, and Owen Purtell, Alaina and Sophia Holmquist; siblings, Linda Erickson (Linda Stead), Dan (Jane) Pedersen, Bob Pedersen, Judy (Joe) Mirr, Sue (Bill) Sand, Bill (Trisha) Pedersen, Joan (John) Bachmeier, Connie Pedersen (Sally Patrow); sisters-in-law, Marlene (Ed) Brown and Nicki Falkner; brother-in-law, Jim (June) Wieg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Trygve and Mae Pedersen, and in-laws, Larry and Verna Wieg.
A Celebration of Steve’s life will be held 11 am – 1 pm on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Stokes Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona.
