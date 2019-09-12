Steven Risler

Steven P. Risler, 60 of Los Angeles, California passed away on Monday, Sept. 2 at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Steve was born on July 17, 1959 to Lawrence and Elaine (Mickelson) Risler in Eau Claire, Wis. He lived many years in Southern California, but always had a spot in his heart for Wisconsin. Steve was an avid Packers and Wisconsin Badger fan. He was a generous hearted and kind man and was always smiling. He will be missed for his contagious laugh and hugs. Steve was a friend that had a shoulder to lean on, an ear to listen, and a heart to comfort. Steve had many friends and family that he loved and cherished.
Steve is survived by his father, Lawrence Risler; siblings, Deborah (Rick) Bauer and Mark Risler; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Peder) Anderson, Angela (Adam) Raymond, Joshua (Janelle) Fenner, Austin Wildenberg-Fenner, Justin Wildenberg and Tiffany Wendricks; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler, Abby, Destiny, Autumn, Adilynn, William and Steven; great-great-nephew, Calvin; and many aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Risler; nephew, Jason Tomlinson; and many aunts and uncles.
One of Steve’s favorite quotes was,“If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me.”
A visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.