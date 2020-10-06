Steven C. Running, age 69, of the Town of Seymour, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.
Steve was born on May 27, 1951 to the late Gerald and Gloria (Bonnin) Running in Eau Claire.
Steve spent his professional life as a Union Journeyman Plumber. He loved working large jobs like hospitals, schools and paper plants. He looked forward to getting a new apprentice so he could share his many years of knowledge and maybe a shortcut or two. This led him to serve a long time on the Apprenticeship Board guiding the new generation of plumbers. At home you would often see him drawing out a diagram of his latest job, explaining all the angles and pipe fittings.
His love of teaching ran deep and he coached both his son and daughter in baseball most of their lives. He and Barb were both active in the Seymour Ball Club for many years.
Steve was also an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. You would find him most weekends, April through November, at the family cottage. He was an incredible man, husband, dad, bumpa and friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Barb (Hagens); children, Nicole (Michael) Yarrington and Derek (Stacy) Running; grandchildren, Nickey, Michael, Abby, Morgan, Mike, Nichole and Missy; siblings, Tami (John) Schmitt and Terri (Joe) Fischer; sister-in-law, Joyce Running; adopted son, Steven Lopez; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his brother, David.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. during the Visitation on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a private family service will be held along with a private interment. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Steve to
To send your condolence to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. For the safety of all in attendance, please bring and wear your mask (as required by the WI State Mandate). You will also find more information regarding our COVID-19 guidelines on our obituaries tab.